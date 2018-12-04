When someone is an underdog but has power, we say they have “a puncher’s chance” to win. WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding and his trainer Jamie Moore commented on Fielding having a puncher’s chance against 20:1 betting favorite Canelo Alvarez when they collide on December 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rocky Fielding: “If they say I have a puncher’s chance, then I’ll let them, but then December 15th I’ll show them what chance I do have, and if it’s a puncher’s chance, it may be, but if it’s not, then it’s not. It’s just whatever happens on December 15th. I’m prepared well, so we’ll have to see what happens.”

Jamie Moore: “He absolutely has more than a puncher’s chance. I think the term a puncher’s chance means someone who can hit but he’s relying on a bit of luck to land that shot whereas Rocky is much more of a rounded fighter than to just go in there and rely on hope to land a lucky shot. He’s a very intelligent fighter, and he’s underappreciated, I feel.

“I think that a lot of fighters, especially the ones who he spars, say you don’t realize how good he is or how unorthodox he is. We’ll certainly find that out on the night of the fight.

“So as much as Alvarez, he’s going to find out about that. We’re going to ask him questions. There’s a lot of unanswered questions regarding him moving up to super middleweight. Height and reach advantage what Rocky’s got is huge. How is he going to cope with those problems, plus the fact that the size difference on the night?

“I know there’s a ten-pound weight limit for the next morning, but the actual difference from that point in time until they actually get in the ring on the night is going to be massive. You’ll see, when they come face to face in the middle of the ring, Rocky’s going to be huge, an absolutely huge specimen compared to Canelo.

“So we know how good a fighter he is, but there’s a lot of questions what he needs to answer, and we’re going to make him answer.”