Former WBA super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Przemyslaw Opalach (27-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the Ufgauhalle in Karlsruhe, Germany. With the win, Feigenbutz claimed the fringe GBU (Global Boxing Union) world 168lb title.