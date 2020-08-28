August 28, 2020
Former WBA interim super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (32-3, 28 KOs), coming off a loss to IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant in February, moved down to the middleweight division and took a hart fought a twelve round unanimous decision over Jama Saidi (17-2, 7 KOs) on Friday night at Havelstudios in Berlin, Germany. Feigenbutz mostly stalked Saidi, landing big shots on occasion. Scores were 116-112, 118-111, 116-112 as Feigenbutz wins the vacant IBF intercontinental title.

In a clash between unbeaten middleweights, German domestic champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (15-0-1, 7 KOs) and Thomas Piccirillo (7-0-2, 2 KOs) battled to a ten round majority draw. Scores were 95-95, 95-95, 96-94.

Truax out, new opponent for Angulo

