On August 17, IBF #3, WBA #5, WBO #7 super middleweight Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) will take the next step on his ‘Road to the Top’ against unbeaten Spaniard Cesar Nunez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Feigenbutz was last in action on January 26, winning by TKO.