Super middleweights Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) and Cesar Nunez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) met for the first time at today’s final press conference in advance of Saturday’s clash at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The fringe GBU world championship and the IBO International belt will be on the line.



Cesar Nunez: “This is the biggest fight of my career and a hard number for me. But each round has its own plan and I will give everything to beat Vincent.”

Vincent Feigenbutz: “I am looking forward to the atmosphere in the arena and the fight. It will certainly be a close affair – but I’ll do everything I can to end the fight early!”