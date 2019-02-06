By Ron Jackson

Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotions has announced an exciting line-up for the February 24 tournament to be held at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday afternoon. In the main event South African super-middleweight champion Rowan Campbell (8-0, 6 KOs) has a tough test going in against Alex Kabangu (4-0-1, 2 KOs) from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who is now based in South Africa.

In another interesting matchup Xolani Mcotheli (17-4, 12 KOs) who holds the South African and WBF Intercontinental junior-welterweight titles meets the rugged Jabulano Makhense (6-0, 4 KOs) from Pretoria in a clash for the vacant WBA Pan African junior-welterweight title.

In the third championship bout on the bill the hard-hitting Marios Matamba (9-0, 7 KOs) from Cape Town via Brazzaville, Congo faces Johannesburg based Clement Kamanga (11-3, 5 KOs) of the DRC over ten round rounds for the vacant IBF Africa junior-welterweight title.

Other bouts on this action-packed bill are Junior-bantamweight: 6 rounds, Ricardo Malijica vs Andile Cindi; Middleweight: 6 rounds, Dowayne Combrink vs Karabo Mokupi; Junior-middleweight: 4 rounds, Tristan Truter vs Simphiwe Ntombele.

Boxing starts at 1pm

Golden Gloves Promotions have also announced that in a first for South Africa there will three Youth World Title fights on one card at their tournament to be held on May 12 at Emperors Palace, involving Keaton Gomes (cruiserweight), Rourke Knapp (junior-middleweight) and Ricardo Malijika (junior-bantamweight).