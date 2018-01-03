Feb 2 ShoBox quadrupleheader announced

A battle of unbeaten super middleweight prospects will headline a ShoBox: The New Generation quadrupleheader on Friday, Feb. 2, live on SHOWTIME from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa, as two-time ShoBox veteran Ronald Ellis takes on New Yorker Junior Younan. Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs), of Lynn, Mass., and Brooklyn’s Younan (13-0, 9 KOs) will clash in the 10-round main event of a four-fight telecast that features eight fighters with a combined record of 113-3-3.

In the co-feature, former Dominican Olympian Wellington Romero (12-0-1, 6 KOs) will take on Philadelphia’s Sam Teah (12-1-1, 5 KOs) in a super lightweight scrap contracted at 141 pounds.

Cleveland’s Thomas Mattice (10-0, 8 KOs) will face two-time ShoBox winner and Lancaster, Pa. resident Rolando Chinea (15-1-1, 6 KOs) in a lightweight matchup.

In the telecast opener, highly regarded undefeated Devin Haney (18-0, 12 KOs), of Las Vegas, will take on Harmonito Dela Torre (19-1, 12 KOs) in another bout pitting two 135-pound prospects.

The event is promoted by GH3 Promotions and Roc Nation Sports in association with Victory Promotions and Ringside Ticket. Tickets are just $10 general admission prior to the event and $20 on Feb. 2. For more information call: 1.800.HOT.WINN ext. 7117.