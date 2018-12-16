By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (28-4-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia was victorious winning a unanimous decision over Francisco Fonseca (22-2-1, 16 KOs) of Costa Rica on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. All three judges scored the bout 117-111 as Farmer retains his title for the second time.



Starting off fast, Farmer jabbed and countered a slow Fonseca in the opening round. Beating Fonseca to the punch in round two, Farmer landed combinations staying close and digging to the body. Staying close and countering effectively in the third round, Farmer continued to slip punches and outland Fonseca.

Continuing to stand in front of Fonseca in the fourth, Farmer made him miss and made him pay with counter shots.

In the fifth, Fonseca chased the elusive Farmer, as the champ continued to tag and slip the Costa Rican fighter. On the inside in the sixth round, Farmer stayed close ripping with uppercuts as Fonseca suffered a cut on the right eye. Fonseca kept on chasing Farmer throughout the ring in the seventh, swinging wildly but the champ kept his poise ducking and slipping punches.

The later rounds saw Farmer continuing to stay close smothering Fonseca and countering him with big shots. It was obvious that Fonseca needed the knockout in the championship rounds as he kept pressing but in return kept getting hit by Farmer’s huge counters. Fonseca displayed tremendous toughness in going the distance and being outclassed by the champ Farmer.