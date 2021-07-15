July 14, 2021
Fans must be vaxxed to attend MSG/Triller fights

Boxing fans will need to be fully vaccinated to attend the August 3 TrillerVerz event in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and must provide proof upon entry of having received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine no later than 14 days before the event date. Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination, and who may only attend with a fully vaccinated adult.

The event will pair professional boxing with a Verzuz rap battle between “Dipset” and “The Lox.”

Topping the boxing action is the previously announced ten-round WBA heavyweight eliminator between Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (19-1-1, 3 KOs), and Michael ‘White Delight’ Wilson, (21-1, 10 KOs). Co-featured is former world champion Chris Algieri (24-3, 9 KOs) against Mikkel ‘Slikk Mikk’ LesPierre, (22-2-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round welterweight clash.

In a special attraction ten-round clash for the vacant IBF-USBA welterweight title, Eric ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Walker, (20-3, 9 KOs) faces Ivan ‘The Volk’ Golub, (22-2-1, 10 KOs).

Tickets for the DiBella Entertainment-promoted show go on sale Thursday. FITE.TV and TRILLER.co will stream the action live.

Leon-Rodriguez clash July 30

