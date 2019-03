By Brad Snyder at ringside

WBO #8 ranked heavyweight Junior Fa (17-0, 10 KOs) knocked down Newfel Ouatah (16-3, 9 KOs) four times in the first round as he cruised to a 2:51 TKO victory on Saturday night at the Voinovich Center in Columbus, Ohio. The win continues Fa’s climb into top heavyweight conversations.

Junior middleweight Jamie Walker (9-1-2, 3 KOs) overcame two knockdowns to score a draw against tough Dan Karpency (8-2-1, 4 KOs). They were fighting for the WBA-NABA championship. There was a mixed reaction from the crowd as the results were read.

