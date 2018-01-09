Eyubov Returns to Action This Friday

Kazakhstan-born junior welterweight contender Bakhtiyar Eyubov is back with a vengeance and ready to bring his flashy and fan-friendly style to New York boxing fans.

One of the world’s most exciting fighters at 140 and 147 pounds, the entertaining Eyubov will return to action this Friday, January 12, on the untelevised undercard of two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (4-0, 2 KOs) defense of her WBC and IBF titles against undefeated mandatory challenger Tori Nelson (17-0-3, 2 KOs) at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs) will face Lynchburg, Virginia’s Maurice Chalmers (14-13-1, 8 KOs) in a six-round junior welterweight showdown.

“Training for January 12 has been excellent,” said Eyubov. “I feel in great condition. My opponent has some solid wins against undefeated fighters and brings lots of experience into the ring, but I will be ready for everything.”

The 31-year-old slugger says with all his injury woes behind him, he is looking forward to a big 2018.

“My goal is to make a big jump in my career this year. I want to be set on my path to the title. My style is to please the fans and I want to show them exciting knockouts against the best contenders. I would like to stay active and fight four or five times. Give me the so called “killers” in the division. Line them up!”

Presented by Salita Promotions, Shields vs. Nelson will serve as the headliner of a televised tripleheader on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT).

Also featured on the January 12 telecast, Uzbekistan power-puncher Shohjahon Ergashev (11-0, 11 KOs) will face fellow undefeated and top-10 ranked Sonny Fredrickson (18-0, 12 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. In the co-feature, Jesse Hernandez (10-1, 7 KOs) will take on Ernesto Garza (9-2, 5 KOs; 1-3 WSB) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are currently on sale for $75 for the first two rows of ringside, $65 for remaining ringside seats and all others priced at $49 and $37, plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling the Turning Stone Resort Box Office at 800.771.7711 or online at Ticketmaster.