By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the Golden Boy himself, Oscar De La Hoya, at the final presser at The Worthington Renaissance in Ft Worth, TX for his rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr as he faces former 140lb world champ Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker this Sat, March 20 at Dickies Arena in Ft Worth and shown live on DAZN.

De La Hoya shared his thoughts on prized pupil Ortiz Jr, his excitement for Seneisa Estrada who fights in the co-main in her first world title shot and the recent passing of Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

