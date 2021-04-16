April 16, 2021
Ex-champs Moreno, Corrales return May 21

By Héctor Villarreal

Four of the top names in Panamanian boxing were announced to fight on May 21 at Los Andes shopping mall in San Miguelito, Panama, on top of the “Poker of Aces” card, promoted by Laguna Premium Boxing.

In a press conference, Promoter Rouss Laguna revealed that her husband, former WBA bantamweight super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (38-6-1, 12 KOs) returns to action after a year and a half, to face Mexican Antonio Tostado (25-7, 8 KOs) in the main event, for the WBA Continental featherweight belt.

Jezreel “Invisible” Corrales (23-4, 9 KOs) a former WBA super featherweight world champion will break 14 months of inactivity by facing Miguel Angel Martinez (15-3-1, 10 KOs) from Jaisco, Mexico in a ten-round fight on the lightweight division.

Former world title challenger, Ricardo “The Scientist” Nuñez (21-3, 19 KOs) squares up against Dominican Alfredo Santiago (13-1, 5 KOs) who risks his WBA Fedelatin lightweight title.

Also in the lightweight division, undefeated prospect Ernesto “The Problem” Marin (9-0, 5 KOs) goes for the National championship against Jose “The Beast” Beitia (6-2-1, 4 KOs).

Promoter Laguna assured that the event will comply with all of the bio-safety measures ordered by the authorities and will be broadcast on ESPN for Latin America and local television station TVMax.

