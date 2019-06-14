Three-time, two-division world champion “El Gallo” Jose Antonio Rivera, 46, will fight in his 50th and final professional boxing event tomorrow night in his hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Jose Antonio Rivera 159.6 vs. Travis Scott 159
Kendrick Ball, Jr 168.8 vs. Juan Celin Zapata 169.4
Owen Minor 235 vs. Joseph Raposo 202
Sydney Maccow 144.8 vs. Anthony Everett 145
Sharrad Collier 148.8 vs. Bruno Dias??
Elijah Peixoto 141 vs. Carlos Galindo 127.6
Philip Davis 129.2 vs. Henry Garcia 145.2
Venue: The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts
Promoter: Shearns Boxing Promotions/Rivera Promotions Entertainment