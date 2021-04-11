Former WBA flyweight world champion Juan Carlos Reveco (40-4, 19 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time in over 3 years. His last appearance was in February 2018 losing in a world title opportunity versus hen world champion Donnie Nietes. The 37-year-old Reveco ground out a dominating but hard-earned unanimous decision victory over local journeyman Jeremias Javier Ulibarre (8-12-1, 1 KO) on Saturday night at the Club Atlético Talleres, Villa Gobernador Galvez, Santa Fe, Argentina. The official scores were 60-55, 60-54, and 60-53.5 all in favor of Reveco.

The nine round main event saw prospect Abraham Gabriel Buonarrigo (9-1, 7 KOs) of Argentina unanimously decision countryman Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla (16-8-1, 6 KOs) to win the vacant World Boxing Association Fedebol light heavyweight title. The official scores were 87-84, 89-82, and 88-83 all in favor of Bueonarrigo.

Rounding out the undercard…

Gabriela Celeste Alaniz TKO 5 Daniela Gisele Molina 6rds flyweights

Jennifer Sabrina Meza TKO 3 Micaela De Los Angeles Romero 6 rounds flyweights

Daniel Agustin Zabala Maximiliano TKO 3 Juan Gabriel Daza 4rds lightweights

Jonathan Jose Hernandez TKO 2 Daniel Agustin Zabala 4rds super lightweights

O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising