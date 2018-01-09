Ex-champ Grigory Drozd retires

Former World Boxing Council cruiserweight champion Grigory Drozd (40-1, 28 KOs) has officially announced his retirement from boxing. The 38-year-old last fought in May 2015 and had to give up the WBC belt due to injury.

“Dear friends, fans of boxing, today I made a very important decision for me. I officially declare the end of my sports career. I want to thank my team, my coach, and my promoters. Life does not stop. In sports, I reached the top. But you cannot be there forever. I want to thank the people who were with me. My family: my mother, my wife, and my children. Together we went through victories and won the WBC green and gold belt. Today in front of me, there are many interesting and important tasks such as the development of boxing in the new generations of my country. We have achieved a lot, but we still face many more important tasks. Thanks for everything.”