By Gabriel F. Cordero

Legendary former world champion Eusebio Pedroza, 62, is battling for life at the Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital in Panama City. Pedroza is suffering from cancer and insufficient blood flow to the brain and the next few hours are very important. Pedroza was the WBA featherweight world champion from 1978 to 1985 with a record of 19 consecutive defenses. He was inducted to the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York in 1999.