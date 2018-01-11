Euro Update

By Marco Bratusch

As a result of the fact that former champion Emanuele “Sioux” Blandamura suddenly relinquished his European middleweight belt just few weeks before his scheduled bout against mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta (16-0, 2 KOs), the European Boxing Union has approved the Polish boxer to fight for the vacant belt against Alessandro Goddi (33-2-1, 16 KOs) on the same December 27th fight night in Rome, Italy. Goddi, ranked #7 by the EBU, is a fellow stablemate of Blandamura and handled by OPI Since 82, that’s why he already got a chance versus Blandamura last June, losing a competitive decision. Rumors emerging around the Blandamura’s decision are the 38-year-old boxer might have a big opportunity and payday abroad during the first part of 2018.

Spanish welterweight Kerman Lejarraga (24-0, 19 KOs), a young fighter who boxed five times in 2017, and Ahmed El Mousaoui (27-3-1, 6 KOs) have been appointed as the new co-challengers for the vacant European 147 lbs title, which former titlist Mohammed Mimoune relinquished in order to compete for an IBO title soon. Purse bid to be held on January 29th whether parties will not reach a deal before.

The neverending story of the vacant European Union (EU) light-heavyweight title finally looks to see the light as the bout between local brawler Orial Kolaj (18-5, 12 KOs) and Spaniard Mustapha Chadlioui (11-2-2, 7 KOs) has been rescheduled again for February 16th in Rome, according to Roundzero promotions. A broken bone in Kolaj’s left hand forced him to withdraw from the fight in the letest postponement.

Recently crowned European Union (EU) jr. middleweight titlist Maxime Beaussire (25-1, 9 KOs) is expected to take on 40-year-old veteran Lenny Bottai (26-4, 10 KOs) in a volontary defense of his belt on February 24th in Zenith de Caen, France. The boxing night will be promoted by DNChallenge.

Former European featherweight challenger Segio Blanco, who was scheduled to take on champion Marc Vidal again on January 27th in Castellebisbal, decided to hang the gloves according to the Spanish press. Blanco (23-4-1, 6 KOs), 42-year-old from Barcelona, Spain, was never stopped in 28 pro bouts. As a result, Vidal will likely go on with voluntary defense of his belt.

In other news, young Spanish hard-hitter Jon Fernandez (14-0, 12 KOs) is expected to make his US debut on a Lou DiBella promoted card at the BB King blues club in New York City on February 7th, a Broadway Boxing new chapter headlined by the crossroad fight between unbeaten welterweights Noel Murphy (12-0, 2 KOs) vs. Mikkel LesPierre (18-0-1, 8 KOs).