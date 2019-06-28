WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (39-3 26 KOs) has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA and Zanfer Promotions. The Mexican pound-for-pound star and former unified flyweight king will announce a defense of his title next week as he aims to unify at 115lbs, and the 29-year-old is delighted to be teaming up with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, and plotting his path to pick up more titles live on DAZN.

“I’m very excited to be fighting again on DAZN where I won the WBC title,” said Estrada. “I look forward to defending my title for Mexico and for all my fans and hopefully I can soon unify titles with the other champions of the division. I’m very motivated being champion once again and I’m ready to show that I’m a champion to be reckoned with.”