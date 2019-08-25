WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (40-3, 27 KOs) scored an impressive ninth round TKO over Dewayne “Mister Stop Running” Beamon (16-2-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Beamon came out aggressively and paid the price as Estrada dropped him twice in round two. Estrada had Beamon wobbling again in round three. Beamon gave Estrada some trouble in the middle rounds, but Estrada rocked him again in round seven. Estrada punished Beamon in round eight and the bout was waved off in round nine. Time was :51.

Beamon was very game and athletic, but Estrada was just too fundamentally sound and broke him down.