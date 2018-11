November 30

ESPN+ (3:30AM ET/12:30AM PT)

Jeff Horn vs. Anthony Mundine

(middleweight)

November 30

Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)

Ricardo Espinoza Vs. Yeison Vargas

(bantamweight)

December 1

Showtime (7:45PM ET/4:45PM PT)

Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

(WBC light heavyweight title)

December 1

PPV (9PM ET/6PM PT)

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

(WBC heavyweight title)

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn

(WBA/IBF/ jr middleweight titles)

Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman

(heavyweight)

December 7

Telemundo (11:35PM ET/PT)

Antonio Moran Vs. Edson Ramirez

(lightweight)

December 8

DAZN TBA

Kell Brook vs. Michael Zerafa

(WBA super welterweight eliminator)

December 8

ESPN (9PM ET/6PM PT)

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza

(WBA/WBO lightweight titles)

Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete

(WBO jr featherweight title)

December 8

HBO (10:20PM ET/PT)

Cecilia Braekhus vs. Aleksandra Lopes

(WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO women's welter titles)

Claressa Shields vs. Fenke Hermans, 10 rounds, for (WBA/WBC/IBF female middleweight titles)

December 14

ESPN+ (10PM ET/7PM PT)

Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez vs. Jesse Hart

(WBO super middleweight title)

December 15

DAZN TBA

Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding

(WBA "regular" super middleweight title)

Tevin Farmer vs. Francisco Fonseca

(IBF jr lightweight title)

David Lemieux vs. Tureano Johnson

(middleweight)

December 22

DAZN TBA

Dillian Whyte vs. Derek Chisora

(heavyweight)

Cristofer Rosales vs. Charlie Edwards

(WBC flyweight title)

December 22

ESPN+ TBA

Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton

(IBF featherweight title)