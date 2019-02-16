Boxeo Telemundo returns to South Florida on March 1st for their second installment of the 2019 spring series. Headlining the broadcast is highly touted world ranked #1 WBO bantamweight Latin champion Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (22-2, 19 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico defending his title against Panama’s rugged veteran Ricardo “El Matematico” Nuñez (29-8, 23 KOs).

Nuñez a former world title challenger is looking to test his young by bringing him into deep waters and kickstarting his boxing career for one last shot at a world title. On the other hand, Espinoza is coming off a second round stoppage of then undefeated Colombian prospect Yeison Vargas.

“My opponents tend to underestimate me because of my young age, they soon realize my power once in the ring. I never underestimate anyone that has two hands,” said Hindu Espinoza.

“I’ve seen that Espinoza has never fought into later rounds, I’m looking to take him into unchartered waters to see if he still has the power he claims when we get into rounds 8,9 and 10,” said El Matematico Nuñez.

The co-feature of the evening will be a welterweight showdown when undefeated Puerto Rican prospect Derrick Cuevas, 19-0-14 KO’s takes on South Florida’s KO artist Ed “The Lion” Paredes, 38-7-25 KO’s for a battle scheduled for 10 rounds.

Espinoza vs Nuñez will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm. Check your local listings.

9 more exciting bouts scheduled. Doors open at 6pm, first fight 7pm. Tickets at ticketmaster.com, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida