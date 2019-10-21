Super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (21-1, 16 KOs) will look to put himself one step closer to a second world title opportunity when he faces hard-hitting Nathaniel Gallimore (21-3-1, 17 KOs) in the main event on Saturday live on Showtime from Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.



Lubin was originally scheduled to face Terrell Gausha, before Gausha suffered an injury that forced him to withdraw from the fight.

“Gallimore is a banger, he comes forward and puts a lot of pressure on his opponents,” said Lubin. “He has fought a lot of good fighters like Julian Williams and has nothing to lose. We’re both big punchers and the fans should expect an action-packed fight. I’m putting in the work so that I’m the last man standing.”

With a win over Gallimore, Lubin has a wealth of possibilities for big fights. “I think the 154-pound weight class is the best division in boxing,” said Lubin. “We have a lot of good fighters, but I don’t see any of the fighters in this division as unbeatable. I am completely focused on my fight on October 26, but if I can make a statement in this performance, I know I am knocking on the door of a world title shot.”