A year ago, Shohjahon “Shoh” Ergashev was a little-known super lightweight prospect from Central Asia. However, being able to punch holes in brick walls has a way of helping people remember your name and the Uzbekistani power puncher has taken the boxing world by storm this year.

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram and his brutal knockout videos on YouTube regularly getting over 500,000 views, 2018 is Shoh time.

Promoted by Salita Promotions, boxing’s Russian diamond mine, Ergashev (14-0, 13 KOs) has recently signed a co-managerial deal with TV executive turned super manager Mark Taffet. He will be looking to further his growing reputation on December 14 in a 10-round showdown against Uganda’s Badru Lusambya (26-4-2, 24 KOs) in Krasnodar, Russia.

“I am very happy to be able to show my skills to my fans in Russia on December 14 and I am training hard for a great victory,” said Ergashev. “Nothing will stop me from realizing my dreams!”

The showdown against Lusambya will be Ergashev’s fifth ring appearance this year (4-0, 3 KOs). He started the year with an impressive nationally televised TKO 3 over then 18-0 Sonny Fredrickson.

“Shohjahon has had a tremendous year fighting both in the US and Russia on a consistent basis,” said Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions. “His skills, power and charisma are making him a star on both continents. I look forward to a spectacular performance against Lusambya to end the year.”

26-year-old Ergashev Ergashev is the current WBA International Super Lightweight Champion. His brand-new co-manager Mark Taffet says he appreciates the Uzbek’s willingness to take on dangerous opponents anywhere and any time.

“We are very excited that Shohjahon will be returning to the ring in Russia in what should be a tremendous fight between two knockout artists. The fans are in for a real treat December 14 as Shoh continues his march toward a world title.”