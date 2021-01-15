The Kovalev vs. Melikuziev boxing event scheduled for Jan. 30 has been canceled following a positive test for a banned substance on behalf of Sergey Kovalev through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). Upon learning of Kovalev’s adverse finding, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) determined that they must cancel the event.

Golden Boy: While we are crushed for “The Bully” (Melikuziev), we know that he will nevertheless have a tremendous year in 2021. We look forward to our next scheduled boxing event on Feb. 13.