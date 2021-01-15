January 15, 2021
Boxing News

Entire Kovalev-Melikuziev Event Canceled

The Kovalev vs. Melikuziev boxing event scheduled for Jan. 30 has been canceled following a positive test for a banned substance on behalf of Sergey Kovalev through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).  Upon learning of Kovalev’s adverse finding, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) determined that they must cancel the event.
Golden Boy: While we are crushed for “The Bully” (Melikuziev), we know that he will nevertheless have a tremendous year in 2021. We look forward to our next scheduled boxing event on Feb. 13.
Matchroom announces upcoming schedule
Charr-Bryan Official DKP Announcement

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • What really happened, Kovalev didn’t pay off the Las Vegas drug test mob? Mel. said he didn’t care and wanted to fight.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: