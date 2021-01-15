The Kovalev vs. Melikuziev boxing event scheduled for Jan. 30 has been canceled following a positive test for a banned substance on behalf of Sergey Kovalev through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). Upon learning of Kovalev’s adverse finding, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) determined that they must cancel the event.
Golden Boy: While we are crushed for “The Bully” (Melikuziev), we know that he will nevertheless have a tremendous year in 2021. We look forward to our next scheduled boxing event on Feb. 13.
What really happened, Kovalev didn’t pay off the Las Vegas drug test mob? Mel. said he didn’t care and wanted to fight.
I still think the Kovalev era is over. Time to move on everyone.