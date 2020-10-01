All Star Boxing, Inc. along with Tuto Zabala, Jr. returns Friday with this year’s Boxeo Telemundo fall series. In the kick-off main event, unbeaten Carlos “El Stich” Flores (20-0, 11 KOs) faces Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras (22-10-1, 20 KOs) in a ten rounder with Contreras’ WBA Fedecentro featherweight title on the line.

The show will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida with the bout in the bubble fight zone with no fans.

Flores is just 20 years old but already has 20 professional bouts. He does not have the names on the resume that Contreras has but he has never lost a professional fight. Those kinds of fighters can be the hardest to defeat the first time around as their minds are not accustomed to losing. There is no doubt Contreras has the experience advantage but Friday will tell if the youth of Flores can overcome that in route to victory.

How has your preparation been for this fight?

I had a complete training camp. It was excellent from beginning to end.

You just turned 20 years old but already you have 20 professional fights. What was the extent of your amateur career?

I had about 35 amateur fights and participated in multiple national tournaments and once in the U.S. and then I turned professional at 17 years old.

You are entering without a doubt the toughest fight of your professional career. How do you plan to counter the experience your opponent will bring into this fight?

I think this will come from my preparation for this fight. I am entering this fight well prepared and that will be the difference for me being victorious.

This will be the first time for many getting to see you fight. What is your preferred style of fighting?

I prefer to box and use my skills but I understand the style of fighter that my opponent is. I know that I am going to have to exchange with him as well at times and I am entering prepared for those moments.

What would a victory do for your career on Friday?

God’s willing I win this title. This changes a lot for both me and my team. I would win a title and major opportunities could open up for all of us.

Emotionally how has it been for you knowing that you’re going to be seen for the first time by so many viewers for the first time on Boxeo Telemundo?

Truthfully, I am very content and grateful for the opportunity that Boxeo Telemundo is giving me to fight on their network. A victory will open so many doors and aside from that after Friday so many more people are going to know the name Carlos “El Stich” Flores. It’s going to be a really good fight with two Mexican warriors putting on a very entertaining match.

* * *

“El Stich” vs. “El Martillo” Contreras will air Friday at 12AM/ET live on Telemundo