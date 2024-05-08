El campeón de peso semipesado de la AMB, Dmitry Bivol, seguirá peleando en la mega cartelera del 1 de junio que tendrá lugar en Riad, Arabia Saudita. Aunque su enfrentamiento indiscutible contra el campeón del WBC, FIB y OMB, Artur Beterbiev, se pospuso debido a una lesión sufrida por Beterbiev, Bivol ahora se enfrentará al invicto clasificado número 2 de la FIB, Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs).
