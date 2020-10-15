El ex campeón ¨Títere¨ Vázquez regresa el sábado en Inglaterra por DAZN El ex campeón de peso ligero de la FIB Miguel “Titere” Vázquez (42-9, 16 KOs) desafía al clasificado AMB # 2Lewis Ritson (29-1, 12 KOs) por su título intercontinental súper ligero AMB el sábado por la noche en Sky Sports en el Reino Unido y DAZN en los EE.UU. Ritson es un favorito de 9: 1. “Toño” Morán regresa a Telemundo el viernes en Kissimmee

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

