WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (14-1, 6 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title against Angel Moreno (19-2-2, 6 KOs) on March 23 at the Copper Box Arena in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US. Edwards ripped the famous green belt from Cristofer Rosales on an emotional night at The O2 in London in December.

Also fast-rising light heavyweight Olympian Joshua Buatsi (9-0, 7 KOs) takes a significant step up when he takes on Liam Conroy (16-3-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant British title in just his tenth fight, cruiserweight rivals Lawrence Okolie (11-0, 8 KOs) and Wadi Camacho (21-7, 12 KOs) finally get it on in an all London affair, and Lewis Ritson (17-1, 11 KOs) defends his British lightweight title against ‘The KO Kid’ Andy Townend (22-4, 14 KOs).