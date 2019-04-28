Former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. (21-1-1, 14 KOs) and former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KOs) fought to a slow-paced twelve round draw in a bout for the vacant WBA lightweight title on Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

It was a tactical affair with low punch output as both cagey boxers carefully looked to gain an edge in very close rounds. In the end, scores were 115-113 Easter, 115-113 Barthelemy, 114-114. Both fighters called for a rematch after the fight. Please no.