18-year-old lightweight Gabe Flores Jr. (12-0, 5 KOs) went the full six against Alex Rynn Torres (6-3, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

Unbeaten super featherweight Andy “El Tiburon” Vences (22-0-1, 12 KOs) outscored Dardan Zenunaj (14-6, 11 KOs) over eight uneventful rounds. Scores were 80-72 across the board.

In a big upset, unheralded super lightweight Cristian Coria (29-7-2, 13 KOs) laid out Joel Diaz Jr (24-2, 20 KOs) with a left hook to the chin in round three.

Fresno featherweight Isidro Ochoa (7-0, 3 KOs) stopped Jesus Guzman (6-3, 4 KOs) in round five.

Heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (2-0, 2 KOs), the 6-foot-6 puncher who represented Italy at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored a first round TKO over Andrew Satterfield (4-1, 2 KOs).