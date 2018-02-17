Early Results from El Paso

By David Finger at ringside

From the Don Haskins Center in El Paso:

Undefeated super middleweight Caleb Plant improved to 17-0, 10 KOs after scoring a lopsided twelve round decision over former world title challenger Rogelio “Porky” Medina in an IBF eliminator. Although the West Texas fight fans in attendance grew somewhat restless with the lack of action, Plant nonetheless looked impressive as he picked apart his hard punching opponent, dominating the fight behind a solid jab and tricky defense. Scores were 120-108, 119-109 and 117-111. Medina drops to 38-9, 32 KOs.

Well, it’s been a long time coming, but Austin Trout is back and based on his performance tonight (February 17th) in front of his hometown fans it is safe to say he is back with a vengeance and set to make a serious run for another world title fight. Trout dominated former WBC Latino middleweight champion Juan De La Angel from Colombia, winning a shutout decision on all three scorecards. There were no knockdowns but Trout looked a little rusty in round one, eating a hard right hand that silenced the hometown fans that drove down from Las a Cruces. It would, however, prove to be the lone highlight for the hard punching Colombian as Trout dominated from the second round behind a sharp jab and flashy combination on the inside whenever De La Angel closed the gap. With the win Trout improves to 31-4, 17 KOs while De La Angel slips to 20-8-1, 18 KOs.

“The first few rounds…I was a step off,” Trout said after the fight. “Once I started using my speed it got me in a rhythm. Still lots of work to do. I’m glad to get this win. I’m about to rack these wins up.”

IBF 11th ranked junior middleweight contender Tony Harrison won his second fight since being stopped by Jarred Hurd back in February of 2017 in a fight for the vacant IBF junior middleweight title. Harrison won a sloppy stoppage over the game, but limited George Sosa of Philadelphia. Harrison quickly set the tone in the opening round, clearly establishing himself as the much more polished and skilled fighter. But although Sosa often resorted to somewhat comical tactics such as turning away from his opponent and a heavy reliance on trash talking, he proved just tricky enough to back it up on occasion. In round three a counter right hand landed flush for Sosa and briefly had the crowd in El Paso Texas wondering if an upset was in the cards. It was not to be as Harrison weathered the storm and quickly reestablished control. Round four saw Harrison generally dominate and by round five Sosa was a spent commodity as he was felled early in the round with a left hook to the body. Sosa rose but was quickly dropped a second time with another left hook to the body. A clearly shaken Sosa rose and tried to survive the round by protecting his body but in a display that could be used as a training tape for young amateur fighters Harrison switched his attack to Sosa’s now exposed head. A two punch combination to the forehead dropped Sosa a third time in round five, prompting referee Robert Velez to wave off the fight at 2:21 of the round. Although Sosa complained mightily at the stoppage there was little question that Velez made the right call. With the win Harrison improves to 26-2, 21 KOs while Sosa falls to 15-12-1, 15 KOs.

Welterweight Wesley Diana stopped Rynell Griffin in the second round by way of TKO. Diana improves to 2-0 while Griffin falls to 8-36-2.

Argentinian lightweight Jonathan Pacheco came up from a surprise knockdown in the opening round to win a lopsided four round decision over Louisiana’s Josh Ross. Ross hit the canvas three times in round three. With the win Pachado improves to 2-0 while Ross slips to 3-7-4.