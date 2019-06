By Brad Snyder/The Undercard

Cruiserweights Taylor Duerr (9-0-2, 7 KOs) and Lyubomyr Pinchuk (10-1-1, 7 KOs) fought to a split draw (98-92 Pinchuk, 96-94 Duerr, 95-95) on Friday night at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino in Detroit, Michigan. With the USNBC title on the line along with a top 15 ranking with the WBC, both fighters slugged their way through all ten rounds. Pinchuk often fired his shots first as Duerr laid back and looked for counters. Full report coming tomorrow.