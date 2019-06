Sorry to report the passing of legendary Florida ring physician Dr. Allan Fields. Dr. Fields was not only a ring doctor for many decades, but was also an ambassador for the sport of boxing. He was named Ringside Physician of the Year by the American Association of Professional Ringside Physicians (AAPRP) in 2004, was the Chief Ringside Physician for the Florida Boxing Commission, and he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.