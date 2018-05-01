Donna Duva-Brooks back in boxing

New Jersey Hall of Fame Inductee Donna Duva-Brooks, daughter of International Boxing Hall of Famer Lou Duva, returns to the fight scene as Lead Event Coordinator for New Jersey-based promotion company Rising Star Promotions run by WBO #13 welterweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (25-2-1 9 KOs).

Beginning in the late 1980s, Donna has been involved in all areas of boxing, from the club level to televised and world championship boxing promotions when Main Events started with Donna’s late brother Dan Duva. During Duva-Brooks time at Main Events, the company promoted such notable champions as Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Pernell Whitaker, Meldrick Taylor, Arturo Gatti, Vinny Pazienza and Mark Breland to name a few.

“For several reasons, I decided to leave boxing a while ago, but I did miss it and this offer from Rising Star seemed like the perfect opportunity to give it another try. I really haven’t done anything boxing for quite a few years but the time is right now for me to get off my butt and do something. From what I’ve seen so far, Thomas seems experienced beyond his years” Duva-Brooks said in regards to her return to the sweet science.

LaManna is looking to step aside from the physical labor of being a promoter and focus on resuming his boxing career.

“Having Donna on the team really puts the icing on the cake for me and Rising Star. I truly feel that with her experience and knowledge in boxing, I can truly be 100% focused on my dream of becoming a world champion. When promoters, managers and fighters call me, my favorite line will be “Call Donna” – LaManna said with a laugh. “I already have an awesome team with Cesar Gonzalez as my Operations Manager along with my parents who can’t do enough for me.”

Rising Star returns to Atlantic City with Round 2 of their new series “Boardwalk Boxing” Friday, June 1st at The Showboat Hotel. Highly regarded Welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis (19-0 17ko) of Philadelphia will headline in the main event.

“I’m really pleased to be working with Thomas and Rising Star Promotions on the June 1st show. It’s going to be fun working with him and maybe show him some of the finer points of boxing that I’ve picked up throughout the years“ Duva-Brooks said in regards to Rising Stars June 1st card.

Opponent for Ennis and card information will be announced shortly.