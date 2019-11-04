

‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) and Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) were both in confident moods at Monday’s medical check in Tokyo ahead of Thursday’s WBSS Bantamweight Ali Trophy final at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Naoya Inoue: “Nonito’s only advantage is his experience, he has been in many big fights. He is taller and his reach is longer, but that’s something we have prepared for.”

Nonito Donaire: “Like we saw with Canelo vs Kovalev, height doesn’t matter, size doesn’t matter. Ultimately it’s about the game plan, and I believe I have the game plan to beat Inoue. And my experience will carry me through.”

On Tuesday the pair will meet again at the final press conference before the final.