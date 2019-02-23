Former world middleweight title challenger Dominic Wade (19-1, 13 KOs) and 2018 National Golden Gloves champion Roney Hines (4-0, 4 KOs) will in action for the 2nd time in three weeks as they will appear tonight at Center Stage in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wade of Largo, Maryland will take on 42 fight veteran Josue Obando while Hines battles Kendrick Houston in a four-round heavyweight bout.

Wade is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Martin Fidel Rios on February 1st in Rochester, New York. Obando has wins over Ronald Hearns (28-5) and Jose Garcia Luis Perez (14-0)

Hines of Cleveland is coming off a 1st round stoppage Sherman Artis on February 1st in Rochester.