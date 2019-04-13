European light heavyweight champion Dominic Bösel (29-1, 11 KOs)) scored an eighth round TKO against late sub Timy Shala (23-3-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Erdgas Arena in Halle/Saale, Germany. Bösel dropped Shala in round seven, then got a referee’s stoppage in round eight. Shala stepped in when original opponent Orial Kolaj pulled out citing a rib injury.

Heavyweight prospect Peter Kadiru (2-0, 1 KO) knocked out Vincenzo Febbo (3-1, 2 KOs) in the fourth round. Time was :53.

Light heavyweight Tom Dzemski (12-0, 7 KOs), son of trainer Dirk Dzemski, outscored Josef Jurko (5-1, 3 KOs) over six 59-55, 59-55, 58-56).

In a clash for the EBU female featherweight title, Nina Meinke (9-2, 3 KOs) outpointed Helene Lascombe (5-1, 0 KOs) over ten 97-94, 99-91 and 97-94.

Heavyweight Erik Pfeifer (5-0, 3 KOs) won a six round majority decision over Konsatntyn Dovbyshchenko (4-3-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 59-55 and 57-57.

Welterweight Marcel Hassler (9-0-1, 5 KOs) was held to a six round draw by Gkouram Mirzaev (4-2-1, 3 KOs).

Lightweight Nenad Stancic (4-0, 2 KOs) won a six round majority decision over Iago Barros (4-13-2, 2 KOs). Scores were 59-55, 59-55 and 58-58.