Dogboe stops Magdaleno to win WBO 122lb title

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the thrilling main event, Isaac Dogboe, 19-0, 13 KOs, won the WBO junior featherweight title with an 11th round TKO of Jessie Magdaleno, 25-1, 18 KOs, on Saturday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Dogboe went down in the first, but battled back well. Magdaleno was knocked down once in the 5th and twice in round 11. After the second knockdown, referee Benjy Esteves Jr stopped the fight without a count. The time was 1:38. I had Dogboe leading on my card going into the 11th.