By David Finger

WBO Junior Featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe (20-0, 14 KOs) is closing in on his upcoming fight with Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete (25-1, 22 KOs) on December 8 in New York City and has taken his training to Las Vegas for the final stretch of his training camp. The undefeated champion arrived in Las Vegas late last week with his father and trainer Paul Dogboe and the two have been training at the Top Rank Boxing gym in Vegas since arriving in the United States.



“Isaac responds to training like mad,” Paul Dogboe said of his son’s training camp. “He’s ready. We know Navarrete is one of Mexico’s finest but hey, Isaac is the best boxer in this division. He can’t contest Isaac.”

Paul Dogboe confirmed that Isaac’s no longer doing any sparring and is primarily winding down with pad work as they head into the home stretch.

“No sparring at this point,” Paul Dogboe admitted. “Mainly mitt work and pad work. Everyone trains differently, I wouldn’t put my kid in with crazy sparring the week of the fight. We have a way…our way is different. A lot of sparring won’t help up.”

Isaac Dogboe had spent most of his camp training in London. He leaves for New York on December 1st. Dogoe v. Navarrete will be the co-main event to the ESPN televised card featuring Vasily Lomachenko as he takes on Jose Pedraza in a twelve round WBA and WBO world lightweight title fight.