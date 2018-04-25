Dogboe: Magdaleno the worst champion ever

By David Finger

For many Americans on the East Coast and around the Gulf of Mexico, there is a recognition that hurricane season is fast approaching. And as every meteorologist will tell you, almost every hurricane that hits the United States starts off as a storm off the coast of West Africa.



Well, if the rumors about interim WBO junior featherweight champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (17-0, 11 KOs) are true, hurricane season may come early this year. The Royal Storm is set to touch down in Philadelphia on April 28th when he takes on undefeated WBO junior featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs) in an intriguing battle of champions.

But although the two undefeated champions were once cordial to each other, with Isaac considering Jessie as a friend, there is no question today that there is no love loss between the two men now. The bad blood between the two men started back in February when Magdaleno posted a picture on his Instagram page of him holding a mop in the boxing ring with Isaac Dogboe’s head at the end of the mop.

“Hey @isaacbraveson hurry up and sign the damn contract and let’s get this fight going so I can mop you out this division!!” read the caption under the photo.

It soon triggered a war of words between the two camps, with Dogboe’s father and trainer Paul Dogboe even promising to throw Magdaleno over the “wall” and present the title to Donald Trump. But with less than a week to go before the fight the question remains: how much of this is for show and how much of this anger is legitimate? After all, they were once on friendly terms not so long ago.

But then again, it was not so long ago that Hillary Clinton was a guest at her friend Donald Trump’s wedding.

Isaac Dogboe took some time to speak to Fightnews regarding his upcoming fight with Madaleno and the young Ghanaian still had a few more verbal jabs to throw towards his opponent on the eve of one of the biggest junior featherweight fight to hit the sport in years.

Hey Isaac, thanks for taking the time to speak with us. How are you feeling going into this fight?

I feel great. I have my team here. Even the president of Ghana Boxing Authority is here as well.

He’s there to support you?

Yeah, he came to visit.

It seems like there has been a lot of bad blood brewing between you and Jessie. What started it?

Well you know, everything came from Jessie’s camp. I was being a calm lion in my jungle until Jesse started posting images of me on social media and mocking me. That’s how it all started.

What do you think of Jesse as a fighter and as a person?

Jessie is a great fighter and a great guy. I met him back in 2014 when I had a chance to spar him in Vegas. He seemed like a great guy. We were friends on Facebook and Instagram. When they found out they were fighting me he blocked me off Instagram and Facebook. It’s kind of overshadowed him and his team. There is nothing I can do about that. He is his own man. But this week he is my enemy. After the fight my heart and my arms will be open for friendship again.

How did that sparring session back in 2014 go?

You know four years ago I was 4-0 and he was 20-0. I think I was around 19 -years old. I held my ground and held my own against him. We were both in the middle of the ring. The sparring session was brutal until his team said this was not a world title fight and they called it. And four years down the line we are going at it for real. It’s a great fight. It’s a great platform to get our names out there. But I believe he’s the worst champion. Ever since he’s been handed everything on a silver platter he’s been coming up with excuses. I handled one of his opponents, Cesar Juarez, he can thank me later.

What is your strategy against Jesse?

You going to have to come and find out for yourself. It’s going to be a great fight. Come fight night he will be found wanting. He has everything going for him. He has all the money people behind him. That’s why he’s struggling to make weight. He has to make the weight. Just to prove himself. He’s been the worst champion ever. I’m in there to give the fans a spectacular fight. The WBO strap…I’m keeping that for me. I’m taking that. Everywhere I feel at home. We are taking Team Dogboe global. It’s going to be a spectacular fight.

I’m sorry, did you say worst champion ever?

Of course. Definitely. How can you take title and defend it one time and over a year never take another fight. I did his job for him…he was supposed to fight Cesar Juarez. I did something he couldn’t do. He was running away from Juarez.

You have made several references to the weight of Jessie. Are you worried that he isn’t going to make weight?

We will have to find out on Friday. He has to. He has to make sure he makes weight. I understand he was supposed to fight in November…it didn’t happen. Then it was December and it didn’t happen. He’s going to have to make weight.

You have impressed fans over the last two years as it seems as if you improve with each fight. Your last fight against Cesar Juarez was undoubtedly your best yet. What did you learn from that fight?

As you said, every time I am in the ring with a good fighter it brings out the best in me. Cesar Juarez is a world class fighter and everyone though he would come and walk right through me and blow me away. Come April 28 Jesse is going to be another boxer who will bring out the best in me. God will open his heavenly gate and come that night it will be an amazing night in boxing.

How has your reception been in Philadelphia?

It’s been great. It’s been amazing. Everyone is just rooting for team Dogboe right now. Everyone knows I was based in California. I’ve met so many guys here from before. I just can’t wait. Come fight night it’s going to be spectacular.

Philadelphia is renowned as one of the “boxing capitals” of the world. But Ghana has proved to be arguably the country with the most rabid boxing fans in the world. How does boxing in Philadelphia compare to boxing in Ghana?

Well this will be my first time fighting in Philly. Here being some of the greatest cities of boxing. I believe the arena is going to be packed. Of course Ghana they love their boxing. You see the crowd turn up. I’m looking forward to seeing the whole city come out come April 28.

You’ve often said you wanted to be Africa’s first PPV star. What is Isaac Dogboe’s path to a PPV main event?

Well you know, I keep saying Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will be the first mega superstar to ever come out of Africa. The brand Dogboe is going global. Now we are here in Philadelphia and we are fighting on one of the biggest network in the country. ESPN and Box Nation. The proof is in the pudding. Everyone knows this kid is going to be around for a very long time. We are breaking numbers in Africa and we are taking it global and this is just the beginning.

What can fans on ESPN expect on April 28?

The excitement that I bring to the table. A PPV star..the first ever to come out of Africa. The can expect more excitement. More bravado. Craftsmanship. If you watched our last fight it’s going to be better. Everyone better brace themselves because the storm, Isaac Royal Storm, is coming and it’s going to take everyone by surprise.

Any final words for Jessie Magdaleno, who will undoubtedly be reading this interview on Fightnews.com®?

All I got to say to Jesse and his camp is he should make sure he makes the weight. Jesse just make the weight and let’s get it on!