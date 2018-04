Photos: Sumio Yamada

All three judges had Isaac Dogboe out in front entering the eleventh round of his world title fight against Jessie Magdaleno on Saturday night in Philadelphia. David Braslow had it closest at 95-93. Glen Feldman had it 96-91 (scoring round five a 10-7 round), and Dewey LaRosa had it 97-91. Dogbow ended the fight in the eleventh round making the scoring a mute point, but it’s still interesting to know.