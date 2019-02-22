Former champion Anthony Dirrell and 168-pound contender Avni Yildirim exchanged words at a heated final press conference on Thursday before they battle this Saturday for the vacant WBC super middleweight world championship in the main event on FS1 and FOX Deportes from the Armory in Minneapolis.



Anthony Dirrell: “At the end of the day, he’s getting knocked out. That’s it. He doesn’t have what it takes. I’m just a higher level fighter than him. I’m coming to take him out. I’m thankful to my team for helping me get another shot at the championship. I’ve already proven everything I have to in this sport. Saturday night, I’m taking back what’s mine.”

Avni Yildirim: “I’m very happy to be here. Saturday, I’m ready to do my talking. I’m going to show everyone what happens in the ring. Everybody knows that I’m coming to win that world title. This is my time on Saturday night. I will leave the ring with that belt.”