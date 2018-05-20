Diego Magdaleno wins in Mexico

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Two-time world title challenger Diego Magdaleno (30-2, 13 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Emmanuel “Peligro” Herrera (4-4, 0 KOs) in a lightweight bout at the Poliforum in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. It was Magdaleno’s first bout since an October 2016 win over Art Hovhannisyan.

WBC #14 featherweight Andres “Jaguar” Gutierrez beat veteran Juan José “Piquet” Martinez over eight rounds by totals of 77-75, 78-74 and 78-74.

In other action, local lightweight Joseph “Diamante” Aguirre moved to 20-0 with a ten round decision over former contender Jairo ‘Doberman’ Lopez. Scores were 98-92, 100-90 and 100-90.

In the main event, WBC female light flyweight champion Esmeralda Moreno retained her title with a ten round draw against Yesenia Gómez. Scores were 95-95, 93-97 and 95-95.