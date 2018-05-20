May 20, 2018

Diego Magdaleno wins in Mexico

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Two-time world title challenger Diego Magdaleno (30-2, 13 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Emmanuel “Peligro” Herrera (4-4, 0 KOs) in a lightweight bout at the Poliforum in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. It was Magdaleno’s first bout since an October 2016 win over Art Hovhannisyan.

WBC #14 featherweight Andres “Jaguar” Gutierrez beat veteran Juan José “Piquet” Martinez over eight rounds by totals of 77-75, 78-74 and 78-74.

In other action, local lightweight Joseph “Diamante” Aguirre moved to 20-0 with a ten round decision over former contender Jairo ‘Doberman’ Lopez. Scores were 98-92, 100-90 and 100-90.

In the main event, WBC female light flyweight champion Esmeralda Moreno retained her title with a ten round draw against Yesenia Gómez. Scores were 95-95, 93-97 and 95-95.

Tyson Fury opponent named: Sefer Seferi
Russell-Diaz: Full Report
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.