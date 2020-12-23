DiBella Entertainment (DBE) has signed undefeated junior lightweight prospect Misael Lopez (11-0, 5 KOs) to an exclusive promotional agreement.

“I first saw Misael fight on one of my ShoBox undercards and was very impressed with how he handled the pressure as the underdog to come out victorious,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “…Misael suffered a career setback when his last win was changed to a ‘No Contest’ after he tested positive for weed. I think he’s learned his lesson, but I’m not going to blackball somebody because he smoked a joint.”