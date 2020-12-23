December 22, 2020
Boxing News

DiBella inks Misael Lopez

DiBella Entertainment (DBE) has signed undefeated junior lightweight prospect Misael Lopez (11-0, 5 KOs) to an exclusive promotional agreement.

“I first saw Misael fight on one of my ShoBox undercards and was very impressed with how he handled the pressure as the underdog to come out victorious,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “…Misael suffered a career setback when his last win was changed to a ‘No Contest’ after he tested positive for weed. I think he’s learned his lesson, but I’m not going to blackball somebody because he smoked a joint.”

Morrell: I just want to prove that I'm the best

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>