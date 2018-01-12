Diaz-Terrazas collide Feb 22

Golden Boy Promotions will continue its partnership with ESPN for this exciting new year with a main event featuring 126-pound contender Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (25-0, 13 KOs) defending his NABO featherweight title against former world champion Victor “Vikingo” Terrazas (38-4-2, 21 KOs) on the Feb. 22 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. “I look forward to making my 2018 debut,” said Diaz, Jr. “And what better way than by facing a tough former world champion in Victor Terrazas! I will remind everyone why I deserve a world title shot by headlining this card exciting fashion.”

Terrazas, a 34-year-old native of Jalisco, Mexico, is a former world champion who defeated Cristian “El Diamante” Mijares to capture the WBC super bantamweight title. “I have faced great fighters in my career,” said Terrazas. “And this fight against Joseph Diaz, Jr. will not be an exception. I think that my experience will be very important, and I have no doubts that I will leave with my hand raised.”

Super lightweight prospect Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) will return in the eight-round co-main event. Other eight-rounders will feature lightweight knockout artist Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (18-1, 15 KOs), featherweight Manny “Chato” Robles III (14-0, 6 KOs), featherweight Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (10-0, 7 KOs) and super featherweight Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr.(11-0, 4 KOs) in separate bouts.

In the night’s swing bout, Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (6-0, 4 KOs) will participate in a six-round lightweight fight.

Opponents will be announced shortly.