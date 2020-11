Diaz, Rakhimov camps reach agreement By Gabriel F. Cordero Looks like IBF junior lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz will defend against IBF #1 rated mandatory challenger Shavkata Rakhimov of Tajikistan on February 20 after the parties reached an agreement to avoid a purse bid scheduled for this week. Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KOs) trains at the Wild Card Gym under trainer Freddie Roach. Shot of the Day DAZN card in Milan, Italy on Dec 17

