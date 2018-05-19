Dharry defeats Mojica

Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions, in association with the New Mexican Promotions, returned to New York on Friday night, bringing a loaded roster of action fights to Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens, NY.

In the main event, local bantamweight Elton Dharry (23-5-1, 14 KOs) got past a very game Oscar Mojica (11-5, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, for a ten-round unanimous decision.

Dharry used movement and attacked with volume when he found his openings, but Mojica stood strong in the pocket and was getting through with shots of his own throughout the contest.

The New York crowd was fully behind its native son, ready to erupt anytime Dharry started to mount his attack. Things did get interesting in the 5th round when Mojica unloaded a left hook that buckled Dharry, but he showed true grit to persevere from the shot and recovered by the latter part of the frame.

Over the second half of the fight, Dharry really started to turn up the volume and engaged a more focused attack on the body. One of his best moments came at the end of the 7th round when he had Mojica hurt in the corner, peppering him with a flurry as the bell rang to bring the frame to a close. The following round, Dharry found himself at a disadvantage when he was deducted a point for low blows, but the infraction only seemed to ignite him the rest of the way.

Both fighters continued to give and take in a back-and-forth manner over the final two frames, concluding the 10th round with the same action they were bringing since the opening bell. In the end, Dharry impressed the ringside judges to a unanimous decision win, earning tallies of 98-91, 96-93 and 95-94.

In the co-main event, Ariel Lopez (9-0, 6 KOs) and Rudolph Hedge (10-7-3, 4 KOs) put on another action bout, stepping into a phone booth in the first frame and staying there for the entirety of a six-round scrap in the bantamweight division. Both men refused to back down on the inside, and the fight was rarely outside of the range of each fighter. Lopez landed the crisper of the shots with the heavier volume, but Hedge also found openings to get through on punches of his own.

When the six frames had expired, Lopez remained undefeated after seeing his hand raised via scores of 60-54×2 and 59-55.

In a cruiserweight attraction, Armin Mrkanovic (8-3, 3 KOs) was able to outpoint Nicholas Lavin (5-9, 4 KOs) over six rounds. Mrkanovic did his best work when he was able to bully Lavin to the ropes and get off his shots, but the Connecticut native also handled himself well on exchanges throughout the bout. When all was said and done, Mrkanovic controlled the better of the action, with the judges awarding him a unanimous decision victory by flush counts of 60-54.

Washington, D.C. resident Marquis Moore (7-0, 4 KOs) was able to maintain his unblemished record on Friday night, but it was not without heavy resistance from Bronx veteran Troy Artis (5-8-1, 3 KOs). Making him earn it every step of the way, Artis used his length to cause problems for Moore, who showed head and body movement to find his opportunities. The two fighters continued to give and take over the six frames, with Moore delivering heavy numbers on his combinations to keep his opposition off rhythm. However, Artis was finding a home for his right hand and created a mouse under the left eye of Moore in the 4th round that kept things interesting. By the time the final frame had arrived, both fighters were banging it out on the inside, and the final bell rang with a roar of approval from the fans in attendance.

When the scorecards were read, Moore saw his perfect record remain intact with tallies of 59-55×3.

In the opening bout of the evening, Brooklyn welterweight Paul Anthony (1-0, 0 KOs) made his professional debut a successful one, dealing good body work and switching up his angles on Tyryen Hamilton (0-2, 0 KOs) in a four-round affair. Anthony walked down his opponent throughout the encounter and dealt him some crafty combinations, securing a shutout win from the ringside judges.

“It was an exciting night to be back in New York,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “We faced some challenges along the way, but we were still able to pull off a successful event. It is encouraging to see the audience enjoying the show as much as they did tonight, and we are looking forward to booking another date in the near future.”