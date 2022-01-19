The full card has been set for this Saturday’s Salita Promotions “Detroit Brawl” boxing card in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

As previously announced, the night’s 10-round middleweight main event will be WBC #9, WBO #15 ranked middleweight Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. against Antonio Todd (12-5, 7 KOs).

In the eight-round co-main event, undefeated super middleweight Winfred “Hotboy” Harris Jr. (20-1-1, 10 KOs) returns home for the first time in three years to take on Esau Herrera (19-13-1, 8 KOs).

Also scheduled to appear is unbeaten middleweight Marlon Harrington (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder vs. Terry Roscoe (2-8).

Featured in separate six-round battles will be undefeated welterweight Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs) taking on also undefeated Julian Smith (5-0, 4 KOs); and in a six-round pro debut Joseph “Sug” Hicks Jr., will take on Montrel James (1-7).

In another pro debut, lightweight Joshua James Pagan will face Glenn Mitchell (3-6, 3 KOs).

Rounding out the action will be a four-round welterweight scrap between undefeated super welterweight Gordie Russ II (2-0, 2 KOs) and Leslie Michael Klekotta (3-7, 2 KOs).