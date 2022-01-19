January 19, 2022
Boxing News

“Detroit Brawl” undercard set

The full card has been set for this Saturday’s Salita Promotions “Detroit Brawl” boxing card in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

As previously announced, the night’s 10-round middleweight main event will be WBC #9, WBO #15 ranked middleweight Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. against Antonio Todd (12-5, 7 KOs).

In the eight-round co-main event, undefeated super middleweight Winfred “Hotboy” Harris Jr. (20-1-1, 10 KOs) returns home for the first time in three years to take on Esau Herrera (19-13-1, 8 KOs).

Also scheduled to appear is unbeaten middleweight Marlon Harrington (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder vs. Terry Roscoe (2-8).

Featured in separate six-round battles will be undefeated welterweight Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs) taking on also undefeated Julian Smith (5-0, 4 KOs); and in a six-round pro debut Joseph “Sug” Hicks Jr., will take on Montrel James (1-7).

In another pro debut, lightweight Joshua James Pagan will face Glenn Mitchell (3-6, 3 KOs).

Rounding out the action will be a four-round welterweight scrap between undefeated super welterweight Gordie Russ II (2-0, 2 KOs) and Leslie Michael Klekotta (3-7, 2 KOs).

