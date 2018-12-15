By Héctor Villarreal

In the main event of the one and only boxing show of 2018 in Colon, Panama, welterweight Fernando De La Rosa (4-1-1, 3 KOs) came from behind to score an impressing technical knockout over favorite John Hibbert (7-2, 4 KOs) on Friday night at Portobello Bar & Grill.



Hibbert dominated rounds one and two by fighting on long distance but De La Rosa put pressure on third and knocked Hibbert down in fourth to finally punish him badly and force Hector Montes, who wraped off his 30 years career as referee on that fight, to wave it off at 2:10 of the sixth and final round.